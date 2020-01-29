Leeds Bradford Airport investing £5m “to profoundly change perception and reality of customer experience”

Leeds Bradford Airport is investing £5 million (€6m) this summer in a programme of upgrades and customer service initiatives to enhance passenger experience.

The programme includes improvements to washrooms and airport lounges, providing a greater level of comfort for travellers. Meanwhile, reorientation of the security hall and behind the scenes upgrades to baggage systems will create greater operational efficiency and improve passenger flow through the airport.

Investment in technology means passengers will benefit from a smoother transition through the airport, including the introduction of an order and pay service at the Saltaire and Cabin Bars, plus digital flight updates via WhatsApp. Passengers will also have more choice for retail and food & beverages with new and upgraded offerings.

“Our vision is to serve our region as a truly outstanding airport and to profoundly change the perception and reality of customer experience for passengers,” says Joanna Wild, Chief Commercial Officer, Leeds Bradford Airport. “While we have a long-term plan to make this vision a reality, we recognise that our passengers need to see some immediate improvements to our services and facilities, and we are committed to getting this right. We have listened to passenger feedback and assessed each and every part of our existing terminal to create a priority list of enhancements, which includes everything from improved wayfinding to new staff uniforms so that passengers can find our teams when they need them.

“We are committed to making the journey through LBA smoother and passengers can expect to see a shift change in the way we do things. We’re really excited to introduce a number of customer service initiatives over the coming months to the benefit of all.”

The airport recently unveiled fresh plans to build a state-of-the-art terminal, which aims to dramatically improve passenger experience, deliver one of the UK’s most environmentally-efficient airport buildings, and support greater economic prosperity for the Leeds City Region, Yorkshire and the North of England.

These new plans, to be submitted in spring 2020, replace the recently consented scheme and the existing terminal building, with a more efficient and sustainable development. The plans propose the construction of a three-floor, 34,000sqm terminal on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary.