Zurich Airport to implement IDeaS system to enhance parking revenue performance

IDeaS Revenue Solutions is to implement its Car Park Revenue Management System (CPRMS) at Zurich Airport. A popular business hub, Zurich Airport handled over 31 million passengers in 2018 and is Switzerland’s largest international airport. Its partnership with IDeaS will apply analytics to automate optimised pricing decisions and enhance revenue performance across the airport’s 15,000 public parking spaces.

Intelligent automation – IDeaS CPRMS will transform the commercial team at Zurich Airport from using a complex, manual pricing approach to an automated and more dynamic pricing environment, delivering revenue-enhancing decisions directly to the ADVAM AltitudeReservation platform.

Powered by revenue science – the IDeaS solution will drive more profitable parking business performance by using predictive analytics to produce data-driven pricing decisions.

A focus on strategy – IDeaS CPRMS will enable Zurich Airport to elevate its revenue management strategy, automating optimised tactical decisions and enabling the commercial team to better capitalise on profitable opportunities.

“While overall commercial performance at Zurich Airport has been good, IDeaS CPRMS will help us to grow our pre-booked parking business faster,” says Ronny Grau, Parking and Mobility Director, Zurich Airport. “As we begin the next phase of our revenue management journey, we are confident that investing in more sophisticated technology will drive better revenues by forecasting and optimising demand across our car parks in a way we never could before.”

Guy Barnes, Head of Global Sales, Parking, IDeaS, adds: “We see growing recognition by airports that investing in a revenue management solution is necessary to realise the next level in revenue growth from their parking operations. I am thrilled Zurich Airport has placed its trust in IDeaS. With this partnership, Zurich Airport becomes the first airport in the DACH region to grasp this significant revenue opportunity, and we are excited to help them lead the way.”