Munich Airport opens annual Christmas and Winter Market

Munich Airport has opened its Christmas and Winter Market in Europe’s largest covered outdoor space – the Munich Airport Center Forum – for the 21st time. The Christmas and Winter Market is open daily until 29 December 2019.

Over 40 stands are offering handicrafts, jewellery, toys, and traditional treats including Dampfnudeln and Flammkuchen. Passengers and airport visitors can find an oasis of calm amid the hustle and bustle of the airport, where they can warm up over a glass of mulled wine and enjoy a cosy Christmas shopping experience.

The highlight of the Christmas and Winter Market is the 625sqm ice rink. Every Thursday, from 18:00 until closing, it’s Ice Disco time, with a DJ on hand to spin discs and get the skaters moving to the latest hits.

Live musical entertainment is provided from Tuesdays to Sundays starting at 18:00. For the youngest visitors, every Wednesday is Kids’ Day, featuring plenty of fun activities.